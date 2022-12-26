Letter: Address sex assaults in women’s prison

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How long will it take for Hawaii to address the sexual assault of women at the Women’s Community Corrections Center (WCCC)? In 1994 the state Department of Public Safety (PSD) contracted with the Sex Abuse Treatment Center (SATC) to address this egregious problem. Read more

How long will it take for Hawaii to address the sexual assault of women at the Women’s Community Corrections Center (WCCC)? In 1994 the state Department of Public Safety (PSD) contracted with the Sex Abuse Treatment Center (SATC) to address this egregious problem.

The outcome of SATC’s work identified systematic problems within the facility that contributed to the ongoing abuse. Based on the findings, SATC developed a training program for staff.

I encourage the PSD, under new leadership, to locate this comprehensive report and training program and use it. The long-term and continuous problem of sexual assault within the WCCC is incomprehensible.

The horrific problem of sexual assault needs to be a priority for PSD. I hope the department will be supported with the necessary resources to ensure the safety and well-being of women in its facility.

Adriana Ramelli

President, Hawaii Coalition Against Sexual Assault

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter