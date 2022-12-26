Letter: Look at bright side of life, and be thankful

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a country that seems frothy with grievances, it might be helpful to be thankful about the alternative timeline, for what didn’t happen.

1. We didn’t have a pandemic with airborne Ebola virus.

2. We may have flying cockroaches, but we don’t have flying spiders.

3. We have high gas prices, but the war in Ukraine didn’t spill over into Western Europe and make matters worse.

4. Our federal government has confirmed the existence of UFOs, but didn’t say the Martian invasion is imminent.

As Monty Python put it at the end of “The Life of Brian,” always look on the bright side of life.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

