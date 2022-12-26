Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Poi dog gets new home, others await Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Sweetie, a pitbull-terrier mix poi dog who caught the state’s attention by patiently (mostly) witnessing Gov. Josh Green’s livestreamed budget address, then posing for photos with other ambassadors for Hawaii organizations receiving grants-in-aid from the state, has been adopted by a family. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Sweetie, a pitbull-terrier mix poi dog who caught the state’s attention by patiently (mostly) witnessing Gov. Josh Green’s livestreamed budget address, then posing for photos with other ambassadors for Hawaii organizations receiving grants-in-aid from the state, has been adopted by a family. The Hawaiian Humane Society brought Sweetie because she is comfortable in a crowd, though not exactly camera-savvy. (Hold still, Sweetie!) More seriously, the Humane Society says Sweetie also represents the rising number of shelter animals surrendered by families who are evicted or leave the state because of high costs. To adopt, see hawaiianhumane.org. Previous Story Column: A full life, thanks to 5 kids