Off the news: Poi dog gets new home, others await

Sweetie, a pitbull-terrier mix poi dog who caught the state’s attention by patiently (mostly) witnessing Gov. Josh Green’s livestreamed budget address, then posing for photos with other ambassadors for Hawaii organizations receiving grants-in-aid from the state, has been adopted by a family.

The Hawaiian Humane Society brought Sweetie because she is comfortable in a crowd, though not exactly camera-savvy. (Hold still, Sweetie!)

More seriously, the Humane Society says Sweetie also represents the rising number of shelter animals surrendered by families who are evicted or leave the state because of high costs. To adopt, see hawaiianhumane.org.