Off the news: Poi dog gets new home, others await

Sweetie, a pitbull-terrier mix poi dog who caught the state’s attention by patiently (mostly) witnessing Gov. Josh Green’s livestreamed budget address, then posing for photos with other ambassadors for Hawaii organizations receiving grants-in-aid from the state, has been adopted by a family. Read more

