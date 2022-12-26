comscore Column: Resolve to get all the nutrients your body needs for the new year
Features

Column: Resolve to get all the nutrients your body needs for the new year

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Over the past decade, the most common New Year’s resolutions have included losing weight, increasing exercise and eating healthier. These health-focused resolutions seem straightforward, but few individuals succeed in keeping them for longer than a month or two. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: KBFD to air documentary on Syngman Rhee

Scroll Up