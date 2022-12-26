Officials study repairs for Hawai‘i Convention Center
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:03 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / MAY 20
The Hawai‘i Convention Center has spent about $300,00 since November 2021 to repair damage from rain, an official says. Above, water damage is seen on the rooftop at the site.
JAMM AQUINO / MAY 20
The Hawaii Tourism Authority asked state lawmakers last session for $54 million to repair the Hawai‘i Convention Center’s rooftop deck, which would include fixing two stairways and repairing the deck. Above, a view of the rooftop deck.