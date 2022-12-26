comscore Officials study repairs for Hawai‘i Convention Center
Hawaii News

Officials study repairs for Hawai‘i Convention Center

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:03 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MAY 20 The Hawai‘i Convention Center has spent about $300,00 since November 2021 to repair damage from rain, an official says. Above, water damage is seen on the rooftop at the site.

    The Hawai‘i Convention Center has spent about $300,00 since November 2021 to repair damage from rain, an official says. Above, water damage is seen on the rooftop at the site.

  • JAMM AQUINO / MAY 20 The Hawaii Tourism Authority asked state lawmakers last session for $54 million to repair the Hawai‘i Convention Center’s rooftop deck, which would include fixing two stairways and repairing the deck. Above, a view of the rooftop deck.

    The Hawaii Tourism Authority asked state lawmakers last session for $54 million to repair the Hawai‘i Convention Center’s rooftop deck, which would include fixing two stairways and repairing the deck. Above, a view of the rooftop deck.

Visitors to the Hawai‘i Convention Center had to walk past trash bins placed to collect the rain when a powerful storm buffeted the Hawaiian Islands earlier this month, adding to the hundreds of thousands in flood-related damage that the facility has been grappling with over the past couple of years. Read more

