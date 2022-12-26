comscore Problems frustrate people relying on Oahu’s TheHandi-Van
Hawaii News

Problems frustrate people relying on Oahu’s TheHandi-Van

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Vehicles used for TheHandi-Van services are kept at the Kalihi Transit Center along Middle Street.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Deb Braiman is blind and completely reliant upon TheHandi-Van service to get around for appointments and activities. The transportation service has been unreliable, leaving her stranded for hours. Above, Braiman stands on a pedestrian walkway over the H-1 freeway in Honolulu.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM TheHandi-Van vehicles take 5,000 users on almost 78,000 rides each month, according to DTS data.

Deborah Braiman uses Honolulu’s TheHandi-Van service to get her where she needs to go — except when it doesn’t. Read more

