Hawaii wins its first Diamond Head Classic title

In a shot heard ’round Manoa — and by a nocturnal national-television audience — JoVon McClanahan delivered a basketball title.

McClanahan hit a 27-foot shot with fractions of a second remaining in Hawaii’s 58-57 victory over SMU in the championship game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

“It’s a Christmas miracle,” McClanahan said. The ’Bows had not won a semifinal game in the previous 12 years of this eight-team tournament.

The ’Bows, who trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half, had yet another opportunity when SMU’s Samuell Williamson tried to extend the Mustangs’ 57-55 lead. But Williamson missed the 1-and-1 free throw, and UH forward Kamaka Hepa chased down the rebound on the right side with five seconds to go.

During the ensuing timeout, the ’Bows designed a play with Noel Coleman in mind. Assistant coach Brad Davidson, the offensive strategist, told McClanahan, who would receive the inbounds pass, there were about three dribbles to find Coleman.

“After the third dribble, if you don’t have a pass, go for it,” Davidson told McClanahan. “He was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to game it.’”

Coleman said: “I knew JoVon was going to game it because he told me before (the play). He said, ‘Noel, if you’re not open, I’m going to dribble around the court and game it.’ I knew he was going to hit it. He’s clutch, very clutch. I had all the confidence in him.”

McClanahan took the pass from Samuta Avea, weaved past a wave of defenders, pulled up and launched the shot. “I was just waiting for it to go in,” McClanahan said. “It was a quick moment.”

It also was a scenario McClanahan had played out while growing up in the Bay Area. “It’s a dream come true,” McClanahan said. “You want to hit an ESPN game-winner on national television, and I did that. It’s a milestone, and I’m happy I did it.”

Davidson said: “He called it. When he didn’t have the pass, he came down and shot it.”

While the ’Bows and their supporters rushed the court in jubilation, the game had not officially ended. The referees ruled Jalen Smith had fouled McClanahan on the play. Nine-tenths of a second was restored. McClanahan missed the free throw, Williamson grabbed the rebound, and time was called. But with a one-miracle-a-night limit, the Mustangs’ last shot was after the horn and off the mark.

During the postgame celebration, the team presented McClanahan with a WWE-styled “championship” belt. Fitting given that the ’Bows absorbed some blows in the fight to the title.

SMU’s Zhuric Phelps scored 20 points and fueled a defense that applied pressure at different levels. The ’Bows also endured early foul trouble.

But UH received reserve power from Beon Riley, who defended three positions while amassing 13 points. Mor Seck, a 7-foot-1 freshman, had a breakout performance. Seck scored nine points — four coming on thunderous dunks — grabbed six rebounds, and contributed to SMU forward Efe Odigie’s five-foul exit.

With 2:16 to play, Coleman drove the baseline and flipped a pass to Seck, whose basket cut the deficit to 54-52.

After Phelps connected on a 3 for SMU, Coleman answered with a 3 from the right wing, to close UH to 57-55 with 1:39 left.

The ’Bows had two chances to tie or go ahead. But Coleman lost control of a drive with 11.6 seconds left. Three seconds later, Phelps was fouled. Phelps missed the free throw, and Avea rebounded. Avea threw back toward McClanahan, but the ball went out of bounds. Williamson then was fouled.

“I knew if he missed the free throw, we had a chance to win,” McClanahan said. “I didn’t say anything. I just hoped he missed.”

Hepa said he made sure to hunt and then secure the ball after the missed free throw.

“It was a surreal feeling,” Hepa said of the final sequence. “I trusted my whole team the entire time, regardless of the circumstances or score. I had a feeling we were going to come out on top. That’s exactly what we did.”

