Editorial | Letters

Letter: Ala Wai plan seems to be back where it began

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Dec. 21 editorial, "Creativity needed for Ala Wai plan," is absolutely right that the so-called Ala Wai flood control plan needs "creativity" — but misses two key points: The plan isn't "for the Ala Wai" since it intrudes way into the mauka neighborhoods and its primary purpose is to protect the tourism industry makai in Waikiki; and it fails to integrate the vast pouring of concrete (an Army Corps of Engineers favorite) with the other risks facing Waikiki, of which sea level rise and sea-based flooding are top of the list. And to wrap it up, the likely choice rejects any kind of landscape elements.

I'm sure there was a reason to reconsider the project just to get to where the Corps and the city were two years ago — but I just can't tell.

Sam Pooley
Manoa