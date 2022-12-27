Letter: Blaisdell needs elevator for disabled patrons

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why no elevator at Blaisdell Center? My friends and I attended an event recently at the Blaisdell Center. Read more

Why no elevator at Blaisdell Center?

My friends and I attended an event recently at the Blaisdell Center. She was wheeled in, due to a hammertoe procedure she had that day. Looking for an elevator to take her up to the balcony, we were told, “There is no elevator.”

She then proceeded to climb multiple flights of stairs, then down the same stairs after the performance. We noticed other disabled people with crutches and walkers, too.

How is this permissible when our nation has the Americans With Disabilities Act? My friend contacted Councilman Calvin Say, who responded immediately (on a weekend) and placed a request. I have submitted a request to Mayor Rick Blangiardi to address this travesty and discrimination against people with disabilities. I am told he is a man who gets things done. We hope so!

Valerie Chang

Wailupe Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter