Editorial | Letters Letter: High costs of visiting isles go beyond hotels Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I’m not too surprised to hear that vacancy rates in Honolulu have not recovered to where they should be. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I’m not too surprised to hear that vacancy rates in Honolulu have not recovered to where they should be. A Punahou School graduate, I now live in Australia and we have two choices to travel: Hawaiian Air or Qantas/Jetstar. Hawaiian has a reasonable baggage policy provided you do all of your transfers on the day of arrival. If you want to spend a couple of nights in Honolulu before, say, flying to the mainland, you pay baggage fees, which can total over $100 for a couple. If you go same day, no charge. With regard to hotels, we’ve stayed in the Kaimana Beach Hotel for some 30 years. The cost is still pretty reasonable, but last time, we were unable to book the Hau Tree Restaurant where we wanted to take local friends. We discovered that the restaurant is no longer owned and managed by the hotel, so hotel guests are treated no differently from anyone else. To find an alternative restaurant is an effort since there are few options within walking distance. Not only that but wine by the glass started at $18 and the glass came one-quarter full. When I pointed these issues out to the hotel management, there was no response. I hope I’m atypical but I doubt it. Michael Clarey Pyrmont, New South Wales, Australia EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Tighten EPA order on Red Hill shutdown