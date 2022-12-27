Letter: So many wonderful things to love in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My published letters to the editor that have gotten the most comment are those about what we have lost over the years — ranging from the pineapple-shaped water tank near Dole Cannery, to the aloha shirts that were not only designed but also sewn in the land of aloha. Read more

This time I decided to write about some of the wonderful things we still have:

>> The unique tea house in Honolulu up on Alewa Heights, Natsunoya.

>> Our (literally) Alaskan snowbirds — the koloa (golden plover), and their aquatic fellow travelers, kohola (humpback whales).

>> The go-to shave ice store in Haleiwa, Matsumoto’s.

>> The honu (turtle) and ilio holo i ka uaua (monk seal) that grace our beaches.

>> The incredible kindness of strangers — the aloha spirit.

Lucky we live Hawaii.

John Priolo

Pearl City

