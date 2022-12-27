comscore Letter: So many wonderful things to love in Hawaii
Editorial | Letters

Letter: So many wonderful things to love in Hawaii

  • Today

My published letters to the editor that have gotten the most comment are those about what we have lost over the years — ranging from the pineapple-shaped water tank near Dole Cannery, to the aloha shirts that were not only designed but also sewn in the land of aloha. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Tighten EPA order on Red Hill shutdown

Scroll Up