Tsunami hazard signs are an important safety feature, identifying low-lying areas in danger of inundation and evacuation routes away from them. Many vulnerable areas of Oahu don’t have them, but that’s changing with a project to install Tsunami Hazard Area signs in 75 city and state beach parks on Oahu, beginning with the Leeward Coast.

Two versions of the blue-and-white signs tell visitors to get to high ground, or the fourth floor of a tall building, and include a QR code or URL link to the Oahu tsunami evacuation zone map online. Next, the city will install signs on streets at key entry and exit points of tsunami hazard areas and along coastal roadways.