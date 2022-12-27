A look at 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A new home After Ohana Hale Marketplace closed in March, some tenants were able to find permanent homes elsewhere. Ocean Taste and Yoas Sorbet & Aquascapes moved into a shared space at 2840 Kapiolani Blvd.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
During the pandemic, several omakase-only restaurants, like @sushi, opened (15-course, lunch-only menu).
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Floralia’s plant-based pizzas are made in a parking lot.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Korean fried chicken’s godly status ruled pocketbooks