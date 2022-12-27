comscore A look at 2022
A look at 2022

  By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:43 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A new home After Ohana Hale Marketplace closed in March, some tenants were able to find permanent homes elsewhere. Ocean Taste and Yoas Sorbet & Aquascapes moved into a shared space at 2840 Kapiolani Blvd.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    During the pandemic, several omakase-only restaurants, like @sushi, opened (15-course, lunch-only menu).

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Floralia’s plant-based pizzas are made in a parking lot.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Korean fried chicken’s godly status ruled pocketbooks

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Waikiki Leia’s soufflé pancakes

Spring 2022 saw pandemic restrictions lift and along with it, a return to restaurants en masse Read more

