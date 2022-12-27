comscore A new year’s dish
Crave | Very Veggie

A new year’s dish

  • By Tzu Chi Hawaii
  • Dec. 27, 2022
  • PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII

Home cook Betsy Tamanaha wanted to create a vegan variation of konbu maki — a Japanese favorite usually made with pork or chicken, and often found in New Year’s feasts. Read more

Previous Story
Try out these party options for grazing
Next Story
Making the most of moringa

Scroll Up