A new year’s dish

Home cook Betsy Tamanaha wanted to create a vegan variation of konbu maki — a Japanese favorite usually made with pork or chicken, and often found in New Year’s feasts. Read more

Her innovation swaps out the meat for taro. But following tradition, the taro is wrapped in konbu, or kelp, and tied with a short piece of kanpyo, or dried gourd. A sweet-salty sauce brings it all together.

Konbu is sold in supermarkets, but you’ll want to go to a Japanese grocery such as Don Quijote or Marukai for the type you need for this dish.

Common konbu is fairly thick and used to make dashi, or Japanese soup stock. For this dish, you need Hokkaido-style konbu, a thin, high-grade kelp. A common brand is Jonetz. It is pliable and cooks quickly.

Taro Konbu Maki

Ingredients:

• 2 (2 1/4-ounce) packages konbu (see details above)

• 1 (50-gram) package kanpyo (dried gourd)

• 1 1/2 pounds taro, peeled

• 2 thick slices ginger

Ingredients for sauce:

• 2 teaspoons miso

• 2 teaspoons water

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• 1/2 cup soy sauce

• 1/2 cup mirin

Directions:

Soak konbu and kanpyo in water until soft, about 5 minutes. Cut konbu into pieces about 6 inches long and 3 inches wide. (If your konbu is narrower than 3 inches that’s fine, you’ll just have to cut smaller pieces of taro).

Slice taro about 1/2 inch thick. Cut the pieces about 2 by 3 inches (or adjust to fit the size of your konbu).

Wrap taro pieces in konbu and tie with kanpyo. Arrange rolls in single layer in shallow, flat-bottom sauté pan. The pieces can be turned on their sides if needed to fit them all in. Cover pieces with water and nestle ginger in pan.

Bring to boil, then reduce heat to medium and cover, leaving the lid cracked slightly so the liquid reduces. Cook at brisk simmer until taro is tender, about 40 minutes. Liquid should cook down to barely cover bottom of pan. Remove lid for a few minutes if necessary.

Combine sauce ingredients and pour over rolls. Cover pan and simmer about 10 minutes longer.

Makes about 18 rolls; serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis for 3 rolls (not including salt to taste): 280 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol,1900 mg sodium, 64 g carbohydrate, 13 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 4 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.