La Tour Café opened “Planted by La Tour Café,” a pop-up that took over its current location in Aina Haina (830 W. Hind Drive, Ste. 1291), which features a full plant-based menu. It takes café classics like sandwiches, salads, soups and baked goods (including macarons and kouign amanns), and transforms them into plant-based renditions. Popular items include the café’s Chikn Tenders, G’s Chikn Salad, Caramelized Prk Banh Mi and the Planted Teri Burger. Proteins, cheeses and sauces don’t contain animal products, and fresh produce is locally sourced when possible.

The pop-up is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Dine-in and online order options are available.

For more information and to stay up-to-date with Planted’s newest creations, follow the biz on Instagram (@planted.hi).

New book perfect for keiki

The Farm to Keiki ohana announces its new book that has just launched, Ono Stuff:A Sing-Along with Foods of Hawaii, written by Tiana Kamen with music by Hawaii award-winning entertainers and composers Leon and Malia. This sing-along board book for keiki features five nutritious and ono Hawaiian foods (taro, breadfruit, sweet potato, banana and sugar cane) and gives early literacy tips to assist children’s language development, such as speaking and preparing to read. The book is accompanied with a music sheet and a QR code to take readers to YouTube so they can play and sing along with each song.

Farm to Keiki is currently holding an end-of-year sale with 15% off all books until Dec. 31 when patrons use the promo code mahalo2022. Visit farmtokeiki.org for more information.

Grand opening in the heart of waikiki

Waikiki Market will be debuting Jan. 11 and will boast a full-service grocery store, food venues, and restaurants Piko Kitchen Bar and Olili Waikiki. Located on Kuhio Avenue on the second floor of Lilia Waikiki, the market commemorates Hawaii’s diverse food culture and heritage with locally grown and locally made offerings. The grocery store will offer myriad selections of meat, seafood, bakery, deli and produce items, along with a curated assortment of wine, beer and spirits. Meanwhile, four prepared food stations will be present at the market: poke, rice, local plates and baked goods.

Piko Kitchen+Bar is known for its pau hana spirit, laid-back atmosphere, broke-da-mouth dishes and drinks, and service filled with aloha. Olili Waikiki (coming soon) features a diverse menu with unique selections for every meal.

For more information, visit waikikimarkethawaii.com.

Partnership enhances the retail experience

Royal Hawaiian Center is partnering with Malama Makers Market, a Hawaii-based pop-up marketplace that features a curated collection of local artists, makers, designers, collectors and food vendors for a series of events that highlights an island-inspired array of goods from more than 20 vendors. It will be held in the former Forever 21 space on the third floor of Royal Hawaiian Center from 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 and 20.

Unique, handmade treasures will be available to purchase, including creations from Christian Bendo Art, Miriam Quijano Designs, Izett Studio and more.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Malama Hawaii Makers Market, continuing to support local and small businesses throughout Oahu,” states Marleen Akau, vice president and general manager of Royal Hawaiian Center.

For more information, go online to royalhawaiiancenter.com.