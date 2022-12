Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether you’re ready to celebrate the New Year at potlucks or while dining out, here are some festive options:

Caviar and champagne

In addition to its signature $100 course dinner with seasonal truffles (additional cost), guests at Margotto Hawaii (514 Piikoi St.) can order a glass of Krug MV#170 and caviar monaka for $120 (normally $140 per guest), or a bottle of Krug MV#170 and Margotto caviar (whole Marugoto can of caviar with soba blini and condiments) for $540 (normally $620) per table.

Call 808-592-8500 or visit margotto-hawaii.com.

For fresh fish fanatics

Hou Fish Market (1067 Kapiolani Blvd.) has more than 10 sushi platters to choose from, and they are especially popular for potlucks or holiday parties. The business recently featured a special 32-piece Christmas platter ($70.95) comprising ahi, salmon, hamachi and ebi nigiri, Volcano roll (California roll topped with spicy ahi), inari topped with spicy ahi and inari stuffed with crab salad. The 52-piece family platter ($54.95) and 36-piece Kapiolani platter ($72.95) are also popular choices. The biz will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day; same-day orders are available. Call 808-591-8668 or visit houfish.com.

Ringing in the year with mochi

To kick of 2023, Fujiya Hawaii (930 Hauoli St.) will offer four options of traditional mochi/manju/chichi dango.

Box one ($30) includes four habutae (red bean) mochi, four tsumami (white bean) mochi and four peanut butter mochi. Meanwhile, box two ($40) will include four habutae mochi, four tsumami, four peanut butter mochi and four tsubushi-an (rough bean) mochi.

Platter one (16 pieces, $45) will include habutae, tsumami mochi, tsubushi-an mochi, matcha (green tea) mochi, azuki (red bean) manju, shiro an (white bean) manju and assorted chichi dango. Platter two (32 pieces, $65) will include habutae, tsumami mochi, tsubushi-an mochi, matcha mochi, azuki manju, shiro an manju and assorted chichi dango.

Call 808-845-2921 or visit fujiyahawaii.com.

