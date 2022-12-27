comscore Blangiardi to ask for more rent, utility help for Oahu residents
Hawaii News

Blangiardi to ask for more rent, utility help for Oahu residents

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 9 Craig Hirai, right, Honolulu’s new chief of affordable-housing policy and strategy for the city, talks as Mayor Rick Blangiardi listens at Honolulu Hale.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program began in April 2021 and has distributed financial assistance to approximately 15,000 Oahu families, according to Amy Asselbaye, executive director of the Office of Economic Revitalization. Above, a view of homes in Kapalama and buildings in downtown Honolulu.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi plans to ask the City Council for an additional $33 million through federal funding to help Oahu renters with financial help to cover their rent and utility costs in the first three months of 2023 to help keep them housed. Read more

