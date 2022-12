Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. House of Representatives has given final approval to a bill that seeks the designation of Kaena Point on Oahu’s westernmost tip as Hawaii’s first Natural Heritage Area.

The action follows U.S. Senate approval of a companion measure introduced by U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

The House legislation, introduced jointly by Hawaii’s U.S. Reps. Kai Kahele and Ed Case, directs the Department of the Interior to conduct a three-year study to evaluate whether Kaena Point should be designated as a National Heritage Area.

While the first National Heritage Area was established in 1984 and there are at least 55 of them in 34 states, none are in Hawaii.

Case called Kaena Point one of the last few remaining and easily accessible wilderness areas on Oahu, home to protected species such as the Hawaiian monk seal, Laysan albatross and ohai flower.

“I fully expect the required study to confirm that Ka‘ena Point holds valuable resources that reflect our country’s heritage and are worthy of conservation and recognition,” Case said.

National Heritage Areas are considered places where “natural, cultural, and historic resources combine to form a cohesive, nationally important landscape. Through their resources, NHAs tell nationally important stories that celebrate our nation’s diverse heritage,” according to the National Park Service.

National Heritage Areas receive annual appropriations ranging from $150,000 to $750,000, the agency said.

The study authorized by the bill would look at the 1,500 acres already protected by the state’s Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve and Kaena Point State Park on the west end of Oahu from Makua to Waialua.

Said to be named after a sibling of the Hawaiian goddess Pele, Kaena Point is the site of the last intact sand dune ecosystem in Hawaii and holds Leina Kauhane, the “leaping place of souls,” where the spirits of the dead can be reunited with their ancestors.

Case said any studies for Kaena Point would seek community input.

In a statement, Kahele said, “Ka‘ena Point holds a special place for many Native Hawaiians who visit the area for traditional cultural practices &spiritual connection. The potential establishment of Ka‘ena Point as a National Heritage Area will ensure the conservation and preservation of the unique cultural, archaeological and ecological features &species found nowhere (else) in Hawaii.”