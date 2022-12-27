comscore Kristin Varela is appointed chief investment officer
Kristin Varela is appointed chief investment officer

Kristin Varela, who has spent nearly 15 years in the institutional investment industry, has been appointed the new chief investment officer of the Hawaii Employees’ Retirement System. Read more

