comscore Pricing, availability of ahi in Hawaii remain uncertain for holiday
Hawaii News

Pricing, availability of ahi in Hawaii remain uncertain for holiday

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, fish buyers inspected ahi Monday at the Honolulu Fish Auction at United Fishing Agency.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, fish buyers inspected ahi Monday at the Honolulu Fish Auction at United Fishing Agency.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a block of ahi was weighed at Tamashiro Market, where the price for a pound of premium ahi on Monday was $25.95. Prices are expected to rise closer to New Year’s Day festivities.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, a block of ahi was weighed at Tamashiro Market, where the price for a pound of premium ahi on Monday was $25.95. Prices are expected to rise closer to New Year’s Day festivities.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ahi is traditionally eaten during New Year’s for good fortune, and this week’s catch and harvest have positive outlooks to match the growing demand for the holiday. Guy Tamashiro, right, talked Monday with regular customer Jeff DeGuzman of Ewa in front of a display case of ahi inside Tamashiro Market.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ahi is traditionally eaten during New Year’s for good fortune, and this week’s catch and harvest have positive outlooks to match the growing demand for the holiday. Guy Tamashiro, right, talked Monday with regular customer Jeff DeGuzman of Ewa in front of a display case of ahi inside Tamashiro Market.

Before sunup Monday the Honolulu Fish Auction — “the only fish auction between Tokyo and Maine” — was doing business as usual: A dozen men in coats and rubber boots stepped along rows of tuna on ice, lifting fillets and prodding flesh to the tune of the masked auctioneer muttering the price per pound. Read more

Previous Story
Problems frustrate people relying on Oahu’s TheHandi-Van

Scroll Up