Trust in Honolulu government is down, survey finds

In January 2021 the National Community Survey found that trust in city government had fallen to 17% from a high of 30% in 2014.

The survey also found that only 17% of respondents felt the city was “acting in the best interest of Honolulu,” compared with a high of 34% in 2016.

The survey came as Mayor Rick Blangiardi was taking office, with the dismal attitudes toward city government, he said, adding further urgency for him to restore residents’ faith.

One part of that became reforming the city’s troubled Department of Planning and Permitting, now under Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna. The department in recent years has been plagued by inefficiencies leading to severe backlogs in processing of permits, and in March 2021, federal charges were filed against five current and former employees for allegedly accepting bribes to complete official city business.

The National Community Survey in 2006 found that an overwhelming 72% of residents liked the city’s “serv­ices,” but the percentage fell to 30% in 2019.

In 2021, residents reported signs of renewed faith.

Their approval of city services increased to 44% from 30%; their trust in government rose to 22% from 17%; and 26% believed that the city was acting in the best interest of Honolulu, up from 17%.

The current National Community Survey wrapped up last week after Blangiardi encouraged Oahu residents to participate in November, including providing their thoughts on what the city should focus on over the next two years.

The survey is a collaboration between the National Research Center at Polco and the International City/County Management Association. It includes participation from the Office of the City Auditor, which is expected to publish a report on the survey in early 2023.

In a statement encouraging residents’ participation, Blangiardi said, “Your feedback directly influences the decision-making process for our communities, and we encourage everyone to participate in this effort.”

The six-page, 30-question survey includes asking residents to rate:

>> Quality of life in Honolulu, including as a place to live, as a place to visit and as a place to retire.

>> How safe or unsafe they feel in their neighborhoods, as well as in downtown and commercial districts.

>> Quality of services in Honolulu, including street repairs, sidewalk maintenance, emergency response services and preservation of natural areas.

>> How important it is to them for the city to improve walking and biking opportunities, improve maintenance and repair of parks and park facilities, or develop a new tourism model to help protect our environment.