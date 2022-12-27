UH guard McClanahan earns Big West honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan was named the Big West Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping to lead the Rainbow Warriors to their first ever title in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

The junior point guard hit a running, game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of the Diamond Head Classic title game to lead Hawaii over SMU 58-57. McClanahan and the ’Bows overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to earn their fourth straight victory.

Before that, McClanahan scored a career-high 17 points in the opening round against Pepperdine, and followed that up with a 16-point, six-rebound, four-assist performance in Hawaii’s semifinal win over Washington State. McClanahan was named the Diamond Head Classic Most Outstanding Player.

With the tournament behind them, the ’Bows will open their conference schedule with home games against UC Davis (Thursday, 7 p.m.) and Cal Poly (Saturday, 5 p.m.) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.