Hawaii Beat | Sports UH guard McClanahan earns Big West honors By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan was named the Big West Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping to lead the Rainbow Warriors to their first ever title in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan was named the Big West Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping to lead the Rainbow Warriors to their first ever title in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The junior point guard hit a running, game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of the Diamond Head Classic title game to lead Hawaii over SMU 58-57. McClanahan and the ’Bows overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to earn their fourth straight victory. Before that, McClanahan scored a career-high 17 points in the opening round against Pepperdine, and followed that up with a 16-point, six-rebound, four-assist performance in Hawaii’s semifinal win over Washington State. McClanahan was named the Diamond Head Classic Most Outstanding Player. With the tournament behind them, the ’Bows will open their conference schedule with home games against UC Davis (Thursday, 7 p.m.) and Cal Poly (Saturday, 5 p.m.) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Previous Story Hawaii wins its first Diamond Head Classic title