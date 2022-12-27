comscore UH guard McClanahan earns Big West honors
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH guard McClanahan earns Big West honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan was named the Big West Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping to lead the Rainbow Warriors to their first ever title in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii wins its first Diamond Head Classic title

Scroll Up