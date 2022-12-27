Girls hoops top 10: ILH unbeaten Spartans No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The journey began with returnees Taimane Faleafine-Auwae and Ciera Tugade-Agasiva handling the scoring load.

Now, opposing teams have to pick their poison. Isabella Arrisgado, Dylan Neves, Elisa Holakeituai, Hailey Perez and Janelle Yap are part of a youth brigade that has added firepower to No. 1 Maryknoll, which collected 10 of 11 first-place votes in this week’s Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10.

The Spartans fought off Kamehameha 46-40 and improved to 4-0 in ILH play (14-1 overall).

Defending state champion‘Iolani moved up a notch to No. 2 after a 51-46 win over Punahou to begin last week.

Konawaena played without three players due to injuries but remained in front of Punahou despite losing to the Buffanblu. The Wildcats played four games last week at the HBA Winter Classic, losing to Punahou, then defeating Damien, North Torrance (Calif.) and Kamehameha.

Punahou stayed at No. 4. After losing to ‘Iolani in league play, the Buffanblu beat Konawaena, then lost to a talented North Torrance team and posted a narrow win over Hawaii Baptist.

Waiakea switched places with Maui as the rest of the Top 10 remained mostly status quo.

ILH Division I teams have no league games this week. No. 7 Kamehameha begins play in the West Coast Jamboree in the Bay Area on Wednesday.

No. 5 Lahainaluna had a one-point lead at No. 9 Maui before running away with a 58-44 win. Lady Lunas center Tavina Harris continues to elevate her play as one of the top posts in the state.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Dec. 26, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (10) (14-1, 4-0 ILH) 109 1

> def. No. 7 Kamehameha 46-40, Thursday

> next: bye (at Damien, Jan. 5)

2. ‘Iolani (11-3, 3-1 ILH) 95 3

> won at No. 4 Punahou 51-46, Monday

> next: bye (at Damien, Jan. 3)

3. Konawaena (1) (11-4, 2-0 BIIF) 87 2

> def. No. 7 Kamehameha 37-32, Saturday

> next: vs. Kealakehe, Tuesday

4. Punahou (9-4, 2-2 ILH) 80 4

> def. Hawaii Baptist 40-39, Thursday

> next: bye (vs. Kamehameha, Jan. 3, 5 p.m.)

5. Lahainaluna (9-3, 6-0 MIL) 65 5

> won at No. 9 Maui 58-44, Friday

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Tuesday

6. Campbell (7-6, 4-0 OIA) 57 6

> def. Pearl City 62-15, Friday

> next: at Waialua, Tuesday

7. Kamehameha (9-5, 1-3 ILH) 43 7

> lost to No. 2 Konawaena 37-32, Friday

> next: Monterey Trail (Calif.), Wednesday

8. Waiakea (9-3, 6-0 BIIF) 32 8

> def. Pahoa 74-30, Monday

> next: bye (at KS-Hawaii, Jan. 2)

9. Maui (8-3, 4-2 MIL) 19 9

> def. King Kekaulike 48-20, Tuesday

> lost to No. 5 Lahainaluna 58-44, Friday

> next: vs. Baldwin, Tuesday

> next: at KS-Maui, Friday

10. Moanalua (10-6, 5-0 OIA) 10 10

> def. Castle 63-25, Wednesday

> def. Anuenue 70-15, Friday

> next: at McKinley, Tuesday

> next: (at Farrington, Jan. 3)