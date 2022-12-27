comscore Moanalua girls wrestling duo grappling for success
Moanalua girls wrestling duo grappling for success

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 5 Moanalua’s Isabelle Asuncion defeated Kamehameha’s Aliya Takano for the 117-pound state title and finished the season 14-0. ^

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua High School girl’s wrestler Jasmine Adiniwin.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua High School girl’s wrestler Isabelle Asunción.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua High School girl’s wrestler Isabelle Asunción, left, and Jasmine Adiniwin.

One is a defending state champion. The other was on the verge and finished as a runner-up. Isabelle Asuncion and Jasmine Adiniwin were big parts of Moanalua’s first girls wrestling state championship team in 2021, but their hunger has not subsided. Read more

