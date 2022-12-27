Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Dec. 27, 2022 Today Updated 9:26 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kaiser; Roosevelt at Castle; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Kailua at Kaimuki; Moanalua at McKinley; Farrington at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. OIA West girls: Campbell at Waialua; Mililani at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Waianae; Radford at Aiea; Leilehua at Waipahu. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. SOCCER OIA West: Leilehua at Nanakuli (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Mililani at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Pearl City at Waianae (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Campbell at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kapolei at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.). WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL OIA East boys: Kailua at Moanalua; Kahuku at Kalaheo; McKinley at Roosevelt; Castle at Kaiser; Kalani at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.; Anuenue at Kaimuki. OIA West boys: Mililani at Waialua; Leilehua at Waipahu; Waianae at Kapolei; Pearl City at Campbell; Nanakuli at Aiea. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. SOCCER OIA East: Kaiser at Farrington (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kaimuki at McKinley (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalani at Kahuku (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kalani (boys JV at 2 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kailua (boys varsity at 4 p.m.). Previous Story Girls hoops top 10: ILH unbeaten Spartans No. 1 Next Story Television and radio – Dec. 27, 2022