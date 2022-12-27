Scoreboard – Dec. 27, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kaiser; Roosevelt at Castle; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Kailua at Kaimuki; Moanalua at McKinley; Farrington at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Campbell at Waialua; Mililani at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Waianae; Radford at Aiea; Leilehua at Waipahu. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA West: Leilehua at Nanakuli (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Mililani at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Pearl City at Waianae (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Campbell at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kapolei at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East boys: Kailua at Moanalua; Kahuku at Kalaheo; McKinley at Roosevelt; Castle at Kaiser; Kalani at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.; Anuenue at Kaimuki.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Waialua; Leilehua at Waipahu; Waianae at Kapolei; Pearl City at Campbell; Nanakuli at Aiea. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kaiser at Farrington (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kaimuki at McKinley (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalani at Kahuku (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kalani (boys JV at 2 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kailua (boys varsity at 4 p.m.).