It’s the most knucklehead time of the year again. These bozos have been letting off those excessively loud concussion bombs nightly since before Thanksgiving. It isn’t only in my neighborhood in Aiea; it’s all over the island.

Friends that live on the Windward side, in town and the country all report that same thing: nightly explosions rattling windows, scaring people and terrorizing pets. I’ve had to tranquilize my dog just about every other night.

I dislike how the explosions affect seniors, animals and veterans with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). I wonder and worry about the mindset of the people who do this. What the heck is wrong with them?

Jim Cook

Aiea

