Letter: ‘Not in my backyard’ delaying landfill decision

As the main landfill on the island of Oahu is reaching full capacity, politicians are making nothing but excuses to delay a solution by requesting more studying of the dire situation. Read more

The real reason for the delay, in my view, is that the politicians don’t want the landfill in their district. I think that we already have a name for that — it’s called “not in my backyard.”

Michael Nomura

Kailua

