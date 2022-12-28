comscore Letter: ‘Not in my backyard’ delaying landfill decision
Editorial | Letters

Letter: ‘Not in my backyard’ delaying landfill decision

  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

As the main landfill on the island of Oahu is reaching full capacity, politicians are making nothing but excuses to delay a solution by requesting more studying of the dire situation. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: So many wonderful things to love in Hawaii

Scroll Up