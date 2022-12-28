Editorial | Letters Letter: ‘Not in my backyard’ delaying landfill decision Today Updated 12:47 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As the main landfill on the island of Oahu is reaching full capacity, politicians are making nothing but excuses to delay a solution by requesting more studying of the dire situation. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As the main landfill on the island of Oahu is reaching full capacity, politicians are making nothing but excuses to delay a solution by requesting more studying of the dire situation. The real reason for the delay, in my view, is that the politicians don’t want the landfill in their district. I think that we already have a name for that — it’s called “not in my backyard.” Michael Nomura Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: So many wonderful things to love in Hawaii