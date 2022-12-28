comscore Critical habitat to be declared for threatened iiwi bird
  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • JACK JEFFREY PHOTOGRAPHY / ASSOCIATED PRESS The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday that it plans to designate more than 275,000 acres as critical habitat for the threatened iiwi bird.

Hawaii’s most iconic forest bird, the iiwi, will receive an added level of federal protection as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday that it plans to designate more than 275,000 acres as critical habitat for the threatened honeycreeper. Read more

