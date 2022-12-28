Critical habitat to be declared for threatened iiwi bird
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:47 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JACK JEFFREY PHOTOGRAPHY / ASSOCIATED PRESS
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday that it plans to designate more than 275,000 acres as critical habitat for the threatened iiwi bird.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree