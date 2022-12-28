Honolulu to issue 4-year licenses for kupuna

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Starting Tuesday, Oahu residents between 72 and 79 years old will have to renew their driver’s license only every four years.

Residents in that age range — more than 75,000 — currently have to renew every two years, according to a news release Tuesday from the city. The extension, enabled by state legislation enacted in 2021, applies to people who are “free of conditions that could impair their driving ability.”

“We listened to the concerns of a healthy and active segment of our kupuna population and supported extending renewals in this sector of our community,” Kim Hashiro, director of the city Department of Customer Services, said in the release.

Licenses can be renewed as early as six months before they expire. The four-year renewal fee is $20.

Drivers 72 or older who have conditions that might impair their ability to drive are still eligible for a two-year license, though they must submit a Medical Report, Form DOT-H2058.

More information can be found at honolulu.gov/csd/dllicense.