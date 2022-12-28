comscore Honolulu to issue 4-year licenses for kupuna
Hawaii News

Honolulu to issue 4-year licenses for kupuna

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

Starting Tuesday, Oahu residents between 72 and 79 years old will have to renew their driver’s license only every four years. Read more

Previous Story
Blangiardi to ask for more rent, utility help for Oahu residents

Scroll Up