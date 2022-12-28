Honolulu’s Zoo’s Keiki Zoo welcomes 3 goats, 4 mini pigs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Zoo announced the recent arrival of three young Anglo-Nubian goats and four young American mini pigs at the Keiki Zoo.

Named after ice cream flavors, the goats’ names are Oreo, Neo and Rocky. The young mammals range from 6 to 9 months old.

Anglo-Nubian goats, a British breed of domestic goat, are the most popular dairy breed in the United States, zoo officials say, as the breed produces milk that has about 4% to 5% butterfat. The rich butterfat content is ideal for making cheese.

Zookeeper Marina Quesada said the goats’ diet includes Timothy hay and herbivore pellets.

Anglo-Nubian goats are also among the largest dairy goats, with long, bell-shaped ears and small, upturned tails. At full growth they look taller and slimmer than the Nigerian dwarf goats at the Honolulu Zoo.

The four American mini pigs — Hubba, Bubba, Big Red and Winter — are 6 months old and were named by keepers who noticed the pigs making sounds like chewing gum. “The pigs definitely have their own personalities, and they are the cutest things to come and see,” Quesada said.

American mini pigs were crossbred from a variety of breeds around the world and can grow up to 200 pounds.

Their diet includes lettuce and assorted fruits and vegetables.

The new American mini pigs and Anglo-Nubian goats came from an undisclosed farm in Waianae. The life span for both animals is approximately 15 to 18 years.

All are perfectly healthy and among the 40-plus animals on exhibit at the Keiki Zoo, Quesada said.

There is a yard designated for goats where people may pet the new Anglo-Nubian goats, she added.

Currently, zoo visitors are not allowed to pet the new American mini pigs.