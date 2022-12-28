Honolulu’s Zoo’s Keiki Zoo welcomes 3 goats, 4 mini pigs
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 12:47 a.m.
COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU
The Keiki Zoo has seven new additions: four American mini pigs named Hubba, Bubba, Winter and Big Red and three young Anglo-Nubian goats including Rocky, pictured.
