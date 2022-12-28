Scoreboard – Dec. 28, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East boys: Kailua at Moanalua; Kahuku at Kalaheo; McKinley at Roosevelt; Castle at Kaiser; Kalani at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.; Anuenue at Kaimuki.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Waialua; Leilehua at Waipahu; Waianae at Kapolei; Pearl City at Campbell; Nanakuli at Aiea. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

Punahou Invitational boys: Consolation Rounds—Punahou II vs. Waiakea, 9:30 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Saint Louis II, 11 a.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. University Lab, 12:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Faith Lutheran (Nev.), 2 p.m. Quarterfinals—Sandpoint (Idaho) vs. Oakwood (Calif.), 3:30 p.m.; Bellevue (Wash.) vs. Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; Cathedral Catholic vs. ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Punahou, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kaiser at Farrington (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kaimuki at McKinley (boys varsity at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalani at Kahuku (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kailua at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kalani (boys JV at 2 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kailua (boys varsity at 4 p.m.).

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College: Champion Christian vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at TBD; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

OIA East girls: McKinley at Kaiser; Anuenue at Roosevelt; Castle at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Kailua; Kalani at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Aiea at Campbell; Waialua at Mililani; Pearl City at Nanakuli; Waianae at Kapolei; Waipahu at Radford. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

Punahou Invitational boys: Consolation Rounds—Punahou II/Waiakea winner vs. Kamehameha/Faith Lutheran (Nev.) winner, 9:30 a.m.; Mid-Pacific/University Lab winner vs. Hawaii Baptist/TBA winner, 11 a.m.; Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m.; Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 3:30 p.m.; Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 5 p.m.; Semifinals—Bellevue (Wash.)/Saint Louis winner, 6:30 p.m.; Sandpoint (Idaho)/Oakwood (Calif.) winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii/TBA winner, 8 p.m.