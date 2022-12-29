Gov. Josh Green announces 7 more appointments

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has announced seven more appointments for his administration, including new Deputy of the Department of Human Resources Development Ryan Yamane, Deputy of the Department of Transportation’s Airports Division Jimmy Tokioka and the first Director of Wellness and Resilience Tia Roberts Hartsock.

Green today announced a third round of nominees who will serve for the state.

“These exceptional and experienced individuals will work to advance our community’s quality of life, sustainably develop our economy, and modernize our systems to increase government efficiency and cross-collaboration. I am confident that today’s nominees and appointments will serve the people of Hawaiʻi wholeheartedly and hit the ground running to produce these promised results,” Green said in a statement.

Yamane, a former state representative, has chaired various committees, including the Health, Human Services and Homelessness committee, to address labor and training issues faced by the departments.

Tokioka is also a former state representative and had also served on the Kauai County Council for 10 years. He was a member of the Joint Task Force to conduct reviews of the state Highway Fund and Bureau of Conveyances committee, the governor’s office said in a news release.

“Representatives James Kunane Tokioka and Ryan Yamane both have accomplished records of public service in the House. We look forward to working with them in the Administration and wish them much success in their new roles,” House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a statement.

Hartsock has been appointed director of the Office of Wellness and Resilience after serving as project director of a federal Substance Abuse, Mental Health Services Administration initiative, Data to Wisdom, within the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division of the state Department of Health.

Mark Glick has been appointed as state energy officer. He has spent 17 years managing energy and economic development projects through positions as the chair of the Hawaii Energy Policy Forum; specialist on Energy Policy and Innovation; administrator of the Hawaii State Energy Office; and director of economic development at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Morris Atta will continue his role as deputy to the chair of the state Department of Agriculture, and Meoh-Leng Silliman will continue as deputy comptroller for the state Department of Accounting and General Services. Doug Murdock will continue his role as chief information officer.