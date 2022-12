Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After multiple large explosions on Dec. 23 in Ewa Beach, it struck me that allowing law enforcement to consider the setting off, storing, importing or making of these deadly devices that shake the entire neighborhood and rattle windows a mile away, as traditional “fireworks” is wrong.

“Fireworks” include items like firecrackers, sparklers, Roman candles and maybe things as powerful as cherry bombs. But what is being set off now are military- and industrial-grade explosives. These bombs are more like IEDs and are not “fireworks,” but rather are life-threatening, dangerous explosives.

The response by the police to reports of these explosions should be the same as for illegal use of firearms, the manufacture and storage of IEDs, or a bomb threat. Construction or storage of these devices should not be treated as having fireworks in your garage — but as operating an illegal bomb factory. It is just a matter of time before people are killed by these bombs.

Garnett Howard

Ewa Beach

