Hawaii News

Kauai utility seeks 9.42% rate increase

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative has asked the state Public Utilities Commission for a 9.42% rate increase that would boost the monthly bill for the average residential customer using 500 kilowatt-hours a month by roughly $19. Read more

Inquiry into board of Bishop Museum is sought

