comscore Violence Against Women Act amended to support Native Hawaiians
Hawaii News

Violence Against Women Act amended to support Native Hawaiians

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Makanalani Gomes, of AF3IRM Hawaii, speaks at press conference about missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls at the state Capitol on Dec. 14.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Makanalani Gomes, of AF3IRM Hawaii, speaks at press conference about missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls at the state Capitol on Dec. 14.

President Joe Biden signed an amendment to the Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday, allowing Native Hawaiians access to resources from organizations supported under the act. Read more

Previous Story
Inquiry into board of Bishop Museum is sought

Scroll Up