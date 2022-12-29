Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Dec. 29, 2022 Today Updated 10:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL Big West men: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College: Champion Christian vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at TBD; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. OIA East girls: McKinley at Kaiser; Anuenue at Roosevelt; Castle at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Kailua; Kalani at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. OIA West girls: Aiea at Campbell; Waialua at Mililani; Pearl City at Nanakuli; Waianae at Kapolei; Waipahu at Radford. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Punahou Invitational boys: Consolation Rounds—Waiakea vs. Kamehameha, 9:30 a.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Hawaii Baptist, 11 a.m.; Punahou II vs. Faith Lutheran, 12:30 p.m.; University Lab vs. Saint Louis II, 2 p.m.; Bellevue vs. ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.; Sandpoint vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m. Semifinals—Saint Louis vs. Cathedral, 6:30 p.m.; Oakwood vs. Punahou, 8 p.m. FRIDAY BASKETBALL OIA East boys: McKinley at Kailua; Moanalua at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Castle; Farrington at Kaiser. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Kalani. OIA West boys: Waianae at Mililani; Waialua at Leilehua; Waipahu at Radford; Kapolei at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Punahou Invitational boys: Game 17 loser vs. Game 18 loser, 9:30 a.m.; Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 11 a.m.; Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 12:30 p.m.; Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 loser, 2 p.m.; Consolation—Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 3:30 p.m.; 5th place— Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 5 p.m.; 3rd place—Game 24 loser vs. Game 23 loser, 6:30 p.m.; Championship—Game 24 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 8 p.m. SOCCER BIIF Varsity Girls Kamehameha 1 – 1 Waiakea SOFTBALL MAKUA ALI’I Wednesday Bad Company 12, Waipio 2 Na Pueo 18, Yankees 13 Golden Eagles 15, Go Deep 9 Action 24, Aikane 11 Firehouse 22, Sportsmen 7 Ho ‘O Ikaika 21, Makules 9 Lokahi 22, P.H. Shipyard 12 Fat Katz 13, Zen 1 Hawaiians 20, Kool Katz 8 Islanders 15, Sons Of Hawaii 14 Kupuna Kane 20, Na Kahuna 16 LOCAL ACES NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB Terry Chun, Aiea Dec. 15 Ted Makalena GC 4 125 6-hybrid Bruce Hidano, Honolulu Dec. 22 Navy Marine GC 5 154 6-iron Paul Tu, Mililani Dec. 25 Barber’s Point GC 11 140 7-iron Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted. Previous Story No. 7 Kailua dumps No. 10 Moanalua to stay unbeaten in OIA Next Story Television and radio - Dec. 29, 2022