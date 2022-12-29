Scoreboard – Dec. 29, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College: Champion Christian vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at TBD; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

OIA East girls: McKinley at Kaiser; Anuenue at Roosevelt; Castle at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Kailua; Kalani at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Aiea at Campbell; Waialua at Mililani; Pearl City at Nanakuli; Waianae at Kapolei; Waipahu at Radford. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

Punahou Invitational boys: Consolation Rounds—Waiakea vs. Kamehameha, 9:30 a.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Hawaii Baptist, 11 a.m.; Punahou II vs. Faith Lutheran, 12:30 p.m.; University Lab vs. Saint Louis II, 2 p.m.; Bellevue vs. ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.; Sandpoint vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m. Semifinals—Saint Louis vs. Cathedral, 6:30 p.m.; Oakwood vs. Punahou, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East boys: McKinley at Kailua; Moanalua at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Castle; Farrington at Kaiser. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Kalani.

OIA West boys: Waianae at Mililani; Waialua at Leilehua; Waipahu at Radford; Kapolei at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

Punahou Invitational boys: Game 17 loser vs. Game 18 loser, 9:30 a.m.; Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 11 a.m.; Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 12:30 p.m.; Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 loser, 2 p.m.; Consolation—Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 3:30 p.m.; 5th place— Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 5 p.m.; 3rd place—Game 24 loser vs. Game 23 loser, 6:30 p.m.; Championship—Game 24 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

BIIF

Varsity Girls

Kamehameha 1 – 1 Waiakea

SOFTBALL

MAKUA ALI’I

Wednesday

Bad Company 12, Waipio 2

Na Pueo 18, Yankees 13

Golden Eagles 15, Go Deep 9

Action 24, Aikane 11

Firehouse 22, Sportsmen 7

Ho ‘O Ikaika 21, Makules 9

Lokahi 22, P.H. Shipyard 12

Fat Katz 13, Zen 1

Hawaiians 20, Kool Katz 8

Islanders 15, Sons Of Hawaii 14

Kupuna Kane 20, Na Kahuna 16

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

Terry Chun, Aiea Dec. 15 Ted Makalena GC 4 125 6-hybrid

Bruce Hidano, Honolulu Dec. 22 Navy Marine GC 5 154 6-iron

Paul Tu, Mililani Dec. 25 Barber’s Point GC 11 140 7-iron

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.