1 dead, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Kailua

One person died and three others were injured after a retaining wall collapsed in Kailua today, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Akiikii Place just before noon where three people were reported trapped under the debris of the collapsed 15-foot retaining wall in the Enchanted Lakes neighborhood.

HFD Acting Assistant Chief Kevin Mokulehua said that when firefighters arrived, bystanders were using a mini-excavator to try to remove the debris and reach the trapped individuals.

Firefighters told them to stop and worked to remove debris. They rescued two people by 12:13 p.m., he said, but the third person was trapped deeper under the debris.

Firefighters removed the third person who was pronounced dead at the scene, Mokulehua said.

A fourth person was able to escape the rubble before firefighters arrived, he said.

An Emergency Medical Services official told KHON that three people were injured, two of whom were taken to a hospital in serious condition while the third person refused transport to a hospital.

———

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.