Letter: Focus on issues, not on Trump

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the current administration really had any substantial evidence against former President Donald Trump, he would have been thrown in jail a long time ago. Read more

If the current administration really had any substantial evidence against former President Donald Trump, he would have been thrown in jail a long time ago. They have tried extensively to charge him for anything they could find or embellish for the past six years, and I’m sure many of his accusers could not withstand that same type of scrutiny.

It’s time for our government to focus on fixing the economy, the southern border, homelessness, illegal drug smuggling and rising crime. Straighten out the voting system and the justice system to make them reliable and fair for all Americans.

Stop demonizing certain groups and individuals whose opinions differ, and bring back the integrity that made America praiseworthy.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter