Editorial | Letters Letter: Focus on issues, not on Trump Today Updated 12:23 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! If the current administration really had any substantial evidence against former President Donald Trump, he would have been thrown in jail a long time ago. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If the current administration really had any substantial evidence against former President Donald Trump, he would have been thrown in jail a long time ago. They have tried extensively to charge him for anything they could find or embellish for the past six years, and I’m sure many of his accusers could not withstand that same type of scrutiny. It’s time for our government to focus on fixing the economy, the southern border, homelessness, illegal drug smuggling and rising crime. Straighten out the voting system and the justice system to make them reliable and fair for all Americans. Stop demonizing certain groups and individuals whose opinions differ, and bring back the integrity that made America praiseworthy. Guy Morgan Moanalua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Kapolei acreage changes hands