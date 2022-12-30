Letter: Lots of expired safety checks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lately I’ve been noticing lots of vehicles on Oahu with expired safety check stickers or none at all. Read more

Lately I’ve been noticing lots of vehicles on Oahu with expired safety check stickers or none at all. I thought all vehicles were required to have yearly safety inspections. Is this even being enforced?

For all I know, they might not even be registered or have insurance on the vehicle.

Ed Ventura

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter