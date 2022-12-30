Editorial | Letters Letter: Lots of expired safety checks Today Updated 12:23 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Lately I’ve been noticing lots of vehicles on Oahu with expired safety check stickers or none at all. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Lately I’ve been noticing lots of vehicles on Oahu with expired safety check stickers or none at all. I thought all vehicles were required to have yearly safety inspections. Is this even being enforced? For all I know, they might not even be registered or have insurance on the vehicle. Ed Ventura Wahiawa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Kapolei acreage changes hands