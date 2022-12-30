Letter: Stop with the illegal bombs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Christmas Eve was hell! For me and my companion doggie. And, not just me. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of pet owners across Oahu suffered through hell that night. Heart-shattering booms and flashes of light bounced off our neighbors’ houses and even off the Koolaus.

What’s it going to take for our neighborhoods to get some relief from the illegal bombs and loud explosions? A house or family dead, 10 houses burned, beloved pets killed while running away, kupuna frightened into heart attacks or our veterans traumatized? What will it take for real meaningful relief, a remedy for the continuing harm to our people and pets?

You do not have a license to terrorize animals and traumatize your neighbors or create bad spirits in our neighborhoods. Enough is enough. For our beloveds, please stop the bombs.

Rob Kinslow

Kaimuki

