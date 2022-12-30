Letter: Teachers, extra days off were gift

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have the utmost respect and admiration for teachers, and am waiting and rooting for the day when they are treated and compensated in a way that they deserve.

However, I must say that I am disappointed in the discussion regarding the two extra paid workdays off that Gov. Josh Green is giving state workers as a holiday gift. Come on, teachers, what kind of an example are you setting for your charges?! This gift from the governor doesn’t take anything away from you. You already have those days off, since they come during winter break when schools are not in session. This a gift! How wonderful and generous!

Teachers already happen to be off. Can’t you just graciously rejoice in the fact that other state workers can be home with their families, too? Isn’t this the kind of gift-giving and -receiving behavior that we try to teach our children?

Natasha Dator

Makiki

