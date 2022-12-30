Elections, eruptions and corruption top Hawaii stories for 2022
- By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:22 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE STAR- ADVERTISER / NOV. 28
The Mauna Loa Volcano eruption turns the night sky above Hilo reddish orange.
JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 5
Gov. Josh Green, left, is sworn in as Hawaii’s ninth governor by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald during an inauguration ceremony at the Blaisdell Arena.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 25
Mitsuyo Mendes, second from left, screens a traveler in the last day of the “Safe Travels Hawai‘i” program at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 17
Former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, right, leaves federal court in Honolulu.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 19
Finau Samoa, center, picks up water at the Kapilina Beach Homes around the anniversary of the Red Hill contamination of the Navy water system, which serves the area.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree