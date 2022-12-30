comscore Elections, eruptions and corruption top Hawaii stories for 2022
Hawaii News

Elections, eruptions and corruption top Hawaii stories for 2022

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE STAR- ADVERTISER / NOV. 28 The Mauna Loa Volcano eruption turns the night sky above Hilo reddish orange.

    The Mauna Loa Volcano eruption turns the night sky above Hilo reddish orange.

  • JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 5 Gov. Josh Green, left, is sworn in as Hawaii’s ninth gov­ernor by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald during an inauguration ceremony at the Blaisdell Arena.

    Gov. Josh Green, left, is sworn in as Hawaii’s ninth gov­ernor by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald during an inauguration ceremony at the Blaisdell Arena.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 25 Mitsuyo Mendes, second from left, screens a traveler in the last day of the “Safe Travels Hawai‘i” program at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    Mitsuyo Mendes, second from left, screens a traveler in the last day of the “Safe Travels Hawai‘i” program at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 17 Former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, right, leaves federal court in Honolulu.

    Former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, right, leaves federal court in Honolulu.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 19 Finau Samoa, center, picks up water at the Kapilina Beach Homes around the anniversary of the Red Hill contamination of the Navy water system, which serves the area.

    Finau Samoa, center, picks up water at the Kapilina Beach Homes around the anniversary of the Red Hill contamination of the Navy water system, which serves the area.

The year was capped with a ground shift of a different nature when Mauna Loa on Hawaii island erupted for the first time in 38 years, spraying lava more than 100 feet into the air and threatening to cut off a major cross-island highway. Read more

