Man charged with killing guard in Kaneohe rejects arraignment

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY The grand jury indicted William Michael Bell with second-degree murder in the death of Michael “Mike” Chu of Kailua.

    The grand jury indicted William Michael Bell with second-degree murder in the death of Michael “Mike” Chu of Kailua.

Accused killer William Michael Bell refused Thursday for the fourth time to come out of his cell at the Oahu Community Correctional Center to participate in a scheduled arraignment by videoconferencing with a Circuit Court judge. Read more

