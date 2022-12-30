comscore Big second half helps Hawaii beat UC Davis in Big West men’s opener
Sports

Big second half helps Hawaii beat UC Davis in Big West men’s opener

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UC Davis’ Ty Johnson and Hawaii’s Beon Riley chased a loose ball on Thursday night.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UC Davis’ Ty Johnson and Hawaii’s Beon Riley chased a loose ball on Thursday night.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan shot against the UC Davis Aggies in the teams’ Big West men’s basketball opener on Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan shot against the UC Davis Aggies in the teams’ Big West men’s basketball opener on Thursday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Bernardo da Silva put up a shot against UC Davis’ Christian Anigwe.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Bernardo da Silva put up a shot against UC Davis’ Christian Anigwe.

The University of Hawaii basketball team made its point — from the point — in Thursday night’s 74-66 victory over UC Davis in SimpliFi Aren at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 29, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 30, 2022

Scroll Up