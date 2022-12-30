comscore Saint Louis stands out in Punahou Invitational semifinal
Saint Louis stands out in Punahou Invitational semifinal

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Saint Louis’ Jordan Nunuha drives down court past Cathedral Catholic’s Ryan Enos.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Saint Louis’ Jordan Nunuha drove to the basket during the Punahou Invitational on Thursday.

Pupu Sepulona poured in 26 points as Saint Louis knocked out Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 56-38 in the semifinals of the Punahou Invitational on Thursday night. Read more

