Scoreboard – Dec. 30, 2022

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East boys: McKinley at Kailua; Moanalua at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Castle; Farrington at Kaiser. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Kalani.

OIA West boys: Waianae at Mililani; Waialua at Leilehua; Waipahu at Radford; Kapolei at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

Punahou Invitational boys: Game 17 loser vs. Game 18 loser, 9:30 a.m.; Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 11 a.m.; Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 12:30 p.m.; Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 loser, 2 p.m.; Consolation game—Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 3:30 p.m.; 5th place game—Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 5 p.m.; 3rd place game—Game 24 loser vs. Game 23 loser, 6:30 p.m.; Championship— Saint Louis vs. Game 23 winner, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo. Women at noon; men at 2 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.