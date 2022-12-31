Troubles aside, Xi says China on ‘right side of history’
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year address in Beijing, Saturday, Dec. 31. China “stands on the right side of history,” the country’s leader Xi Jinping said Saturday in a New Year’s address that came as questions swirl over his government’s handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad.