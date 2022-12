Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s the time of the year when editorial columns and letters appear in the paper and disgruntled residents get furious with our “fireworks” culture and write in. And, the comments are pretty much the same every year. We’ve tried changing. BUT laws don’t work, enforcement is nil and ratting on neighbors might cause retaliation — so nothing.

Those people who like this type of entertainment feel the need to continue traditional values and just have fun doing it. So, they are willing to spend big bucks to satisfy this inner urging. Yes, there are public displays but it’s not the same as your own.

So, people, accept it one more year and don’t get all in a tizzy about it. I’m going to grab my glass of champagne around 11:30 p.m., go sit on my lanai facing Manoa and watch my neighbors set off beautiful illegal aerials from their driveways and condo roofs nearby.

Yes, the noise is daunting and annoying — and I do sympathize with the pet owners.

Happy New Year!

Linda Iverson

McCully

