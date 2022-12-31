comscore BYU football player from Kailua dies in collapse of retaining wall
BYU football player from Kailua dies in collapse of retaining wall

  • By Mark Ladao and Rosemarie Bernardo mladao@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A 22-year-old man was killed and others were injured Friday when a rock wall collapsed at 1444 Akiikii Place in Enchanted Lake.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People embraced Friday at 1444 Akiikii Place in Enchanted Lake where a man died and others were injured when a rock wall they were working on collapsed.

  • COURTESY BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY Sione Veikoso, 22, an offensive lineman for Brigham Young University, was killed and others were injured when a retaining wall they were building collapsed.

A 22-year-old Kailua man home for the holidays from Brigham Young University, where he played football, was killed and several others injured Friday when the retaining wall they were building collapsed at an Enchanted Lake home. Read more

