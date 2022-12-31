BYU football player from Kailua dies in collapse of retaining wall
Today
- Updated 11:02 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A 22-year-old man was killed and others were injured Friday when a rock wall collapsed at 1444 Akiikii Place in Enchanted Lake.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
People embraced Friday at 1444 Akiikii Place in Enchanted Lake where a man died and others were injured when a rock wall they were working on collapsed.
-
COURTESY BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY
Sione Veikoso, 22, an offensive lineman for Brigham Young University, was killed and others were injured when a retaining wall they were building collapsed.
