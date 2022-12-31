comscore Oakwood beats Saint Louis to claim Punahou Invitational title
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Oakwood beats Saint Louis to claim Punahou Invitational title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis center Jordan Posiulai drove to the basket around Oakwood’s Ben Esiendrath during the first half on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis center Jordan Posiulai drove to the basket around Oakwood’s Ben Esiendrath during the first half on Friday.

Ben Eisendrath scored 14 points as Oakwood (Calif.) escaped with a 51-50 win over Saint Louis to capture the Punahou Invitational championship on Friday night at Hemmeter Fieldhouse. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 30, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 31, 2022

Scroll Up